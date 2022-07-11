Comerica Bank Sells 3,844,900 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,223,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,844,900 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.51% of Energy Transfer worth $192,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 210,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 139,362 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 130,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 166,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.81 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

