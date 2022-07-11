Comerica Bank Sells 6,421 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $177.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

