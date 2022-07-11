Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Lowered to $71.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,952. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,870,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $18,747,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

