Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($177.08) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($114.58) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

