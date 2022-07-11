Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.08

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 43289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,001,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,757,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

