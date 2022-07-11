Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $363.18 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $50.74 or 0.00249044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $363.18 million and $127.83 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

