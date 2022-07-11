Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 279,029 shares.The stock last traded at $132.78 and had previously closed at $131.84.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,150 shares worth $4,422,743. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

