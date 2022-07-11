Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 56673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

