Conflux Network Market Cap Tops $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

