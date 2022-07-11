ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.07. 41,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

