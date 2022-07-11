Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.40. 75,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 701,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6435688 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

