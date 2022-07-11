CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 169.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in CoreCivic by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $643,120.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.09. 2,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

