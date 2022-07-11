Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.07. 23,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $220.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

