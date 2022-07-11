Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $404.53 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.