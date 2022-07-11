Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 264,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,353,013 shares.The stock last traded at $15.03 and had previously closed at $15.62.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $475,901,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,694,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

