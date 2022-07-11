Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.92

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 4725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

