Covalent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.12 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $27.68 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00116861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00033165 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

