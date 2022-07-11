Cream Finance (CREAM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.72 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $16.89 or 0.00083948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

