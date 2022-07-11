Critical Comparison: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.81 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.64 Alamos Gold $823.60 million 3.47 -$66.70 million ($0.32) -22.72

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hycroft Mining and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $13.09, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -100.07% N/A N/A Alamos Gold -16.19% 4.85% 3.70%

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Island Gold mine, which comprises approximately 15,000 hectares located in the Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

