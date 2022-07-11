Crust Network (CRU) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $571,493.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

