Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $866,902.76 and approximately $365.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00119124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,350,277 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

