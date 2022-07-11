Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $124.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFR. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

CFR stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $116.45. 2,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $90,072,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,444,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

