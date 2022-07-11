Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 1,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 392,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.50.
In related news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 22,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $285,013.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,783.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
