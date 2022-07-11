Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 1,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 392,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.50.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 22,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $285,013.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,783.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

