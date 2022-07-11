Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.52. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,271. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.