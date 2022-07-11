CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.01. CureVac shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 8,785 shares trading hands.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.