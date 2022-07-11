CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $14.60

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $14.01. CureVac shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 8,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,929.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in CureVac by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 233,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 132,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CureVac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,917,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

