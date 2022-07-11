Curran Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 107,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

