Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,928,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,259,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 472,486 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37.

