Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.04. 30,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

