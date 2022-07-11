Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 905 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $43.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.