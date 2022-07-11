Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $44.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,077,311. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.
