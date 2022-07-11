CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
