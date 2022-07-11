CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.