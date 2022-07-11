CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 57,800 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $94.07. 29,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

