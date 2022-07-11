CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $94.42. 42,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

