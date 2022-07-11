CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 23.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 106.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.96. 25,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

