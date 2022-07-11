CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $94.00 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

