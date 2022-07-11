CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

