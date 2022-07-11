Dale Ferguson Buys 900,000 Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) insider Dale Ferguson acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($21,797.05).

Shares of SAV traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 5,164,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.35. Savannah Resources has a one year low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The firm has a market cap of £39.52 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

About Savannah Resources (Get Rating)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.