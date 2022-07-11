Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $1.45 million and $202.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

