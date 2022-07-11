Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.60.

DDOG opened at $108.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,829,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,720 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

