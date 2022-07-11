Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $340.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $435.00.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.11.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.41.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.