Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 148.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.04. 28,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,595. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.