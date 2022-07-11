Demars Financial Group LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.