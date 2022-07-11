Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
MA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.41. 15,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.
About Mastercard (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
