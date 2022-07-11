Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 27,052 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,193,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,048. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39.

