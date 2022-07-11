Demars Financial Group LLC Takes $878,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $45.33. 525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,278. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

