Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €232.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($241.67) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Barclays set a €238.00 ($247.92) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($202.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($207.29) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

ETR:MTX opened at €175.50 ($182.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €190.54. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.91. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($230.31).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

