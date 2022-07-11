Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €80.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($83.33) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($140.63) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

FRA WAF traded up €1.40 ($1.46) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €70.60 ($73.54). The company had a trading volume of 60,777 shares. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($55.21) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($159.58). The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.28 and a 200-day moving average of €98.87.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.