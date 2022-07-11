Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $32,054.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

