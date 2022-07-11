Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.40

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.50.
About Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)
