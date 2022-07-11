Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.19.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of DVN opened at $54.48 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.
Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Devon Energy (Get Rating)
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Devon Energy (DVN)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.