Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 106,238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $54.48 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

